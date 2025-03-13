Finland allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros
Finland has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. The Finnish government has also launched a program worth 660 million euros to purchase equipment.
Finland has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 200 million euros. The package is subject to approval by the government and the president. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
"Today in Helsinki, I had a meaningful meeting with the Minister of Defense of Finland, Antti Häkkänen. Finland continues to systematically support Ukraine and has announced a new military aid package worth 200 million euros. This is the 28th support package, which strengthens our defense capabilities and enhances the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the minister noted.
In addition, the Finnish government has launched a program worth 660 million euros. "Within this initiative, military equipment will be purchased directly from the Finnish defense industry for transfer to Ukraine," Umerov said.
The parties also signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation, which defines the key areas of joint work:
- deepening strategic dialogue between defense agencies;
- exchange of information at the strategic, operational and tactical levels;
- strengthening defense capabilities and interoperability;
- development of cooperation in the field of defense technologies, research and innovation;
- expansion of production of ammunition and defense industry projects in Ukraine and Finland.
The Finnish Ministry of Defense noted that the package is subject to approval by the government and the president, and the total value of assistance provided to Ukraine has reached 3.3 billion euros.
