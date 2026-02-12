Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak shared his impressions of the Olympics after setting a Ukrainian record

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 444 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 1726 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 8428 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 13238 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 15324 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 18848 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21120 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27705 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73703 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48872 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
90%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 21314 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 25763 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 38168 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24607 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9546 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24650 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 71698 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 63964 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 66294 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 74508 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 5856 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9610 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 38216 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 35927 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 37488 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating

Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak shared his impressions of the Olympics after setting a Ukrainian record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Kyrylo Marsak made his Olympic debut, setting a Ukrainian record with 86.89 points. He took 11th place, which is the country's best result since 1998.

Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak shared his impressions of the Olympics after setting a Ukrainian record

On February 10, Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak debuted at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina with a short program dedicated to his father, who serves in Ukraine. The athlete set a national record at these Games. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the NOC.

Details

Kyrylo scored 86.89 points — 10 more than his previous record — and took an interim 11th place. This was Ukraine's best result in the short program at the Olympics since 1998.

The performance was 100%. I believe that on that day I could not have done better - it was the maximum. Of course, the jump elements gave the most points, and the 4th level of the track helped with that. The result showed that we will definitely perform in the free program. We will approach it calmly, just do our best and enjoy everything that is happening here.

- the athlete said.

He also noted the atmosphere at the Olympic Games:

"The atmosphere on the ice is simply incredible. The support of the stands greatly helped to perform the program. I wouldn't say that I feel a strong difference from other major competitions, at least for myself, but the fact that this is the Olympics adds a special touch and pleasure during the performance."

The emotional aspect of the performance was also of particular importance to Kyrylo, as his father is currently serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

My father watched my performance live. He was very happy and proud of me. I had the opportunity to talk to him a little after the program.

- the athlete shared in an interview with the NOC.

We remind you that on February 13 at 8:00 PM Kyiv time, Kyrylo will again take to the ice to perform the free program.

Dedicated the program to his father, who is defending Ukraine: figure skater Marsak made a spectacular debut at the Olympics10.02.26, 22:59 • 10462 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Olympic Committee
Milan
Ukraine