Figure skater Kyrylo Marsak shared his impressions of the Olympics after setting a Ukrainian record

On February 10, Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak debuted at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina with a short program dedicated to his father, who serves in Ukraine. The athlete set a national record at these Games. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the NOC.

Kyrylo scored 86.89 points — 10 more than his previous record — and took an interim 11th place. This was Ukraine's best result in the short program at the Olympics since 1998.

The performance was 100%. I believe that on that day I could not have done better - it was the maximum. Of course, the jump elements gave the most points, and the 4th level of the track helped with that. The result showed that we will definitely perform in the free program. We will approach it calmly, just do our best and enjoy everything that is happening here. - the athlete said.

He also noted the atmosphere at the Olympic Games:

"The atmosphere on the ice is simply incredible. The support of the stands greatly helped to perform the program. I wouldn't say that I feel a strong difference from other major competitions, at least for myself, but the fact that this is the Olympics adds a special touch and pleasure during the performance."

The emotional aspect of the performance was also of particular importance to Kyrylo, as his father is currently serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

My father watched my performance live. He was very happy and proud of me. I had the opportunity to talk to him a little after the program. - the athlete shared in an interview with the NOC.

We remind you that on February 13 at 8:00 PM Kyiv time, Kyrylo will again take to the ice to perform the free program.

