Dedicated the program to his father, who is defending Ukraine: figure skater Marsak made a spectacular debut at the Olympics

Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made a brilliant debut at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026, with a short program dedicated to his father, who is defending Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

According to the NOC, Marsak scored 86.89 points in the short program — 10 points more than his personal best. This result guaranteed the Ukrainian a spot in the free program of the Games, which will take place on Thursday, February 12.

The incredible performance took place in front of a packed arena in Milan! Many Ukrainian fans with "blue and yellow" flags created a special atmosphere during and after Kyrylo Marsak's performance, the NOC added.