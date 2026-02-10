Dedicated the program to his father, who is defending Ukraine: figure skater Marsak made a spectacular debut at the Olympics
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made his debut at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, scoring 86.89 points in the short program. He dedicated his performance to his father, who is defending Ukraine, and advanced to the free skate.
Ukrainian figure skater Kyrylo Marsak made a brilliant debut at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina 2026, with a short program dedicated to his father, who is defending Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.
Details
According to the NOC, Marsak scored 86.89 points in the short program — 10 points more than his personal best. This result guaranteed the Ukrainian a spot in the free program of the Games, which will take place on Thursday, February 12.
The incredible performance took place in front of a packed arena in Milan! Many Ukrainian fans with "blue and yellow" flags created a special atmosphere during and after Kyrylo Marsak's performance, the NOC added.