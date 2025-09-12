$41.210.09
Fighting the purchase of Russian oil: US calls on G7 to impose tariffs on India and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The US is urging G7 countries to impose high tariffs on India and China due to their continued purchases of Russian oil. The goal is to pressure Moscow and stop financing Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Fighting the purchase of Russian oil: US calls on G7 to impose tariffs on India and China

In order to put pressure on Moscow, particularly in the context of Russia's "peace" negotiations with Ukraine, the United States will urge G7 countries to impose high tariffs on India and China for their continued purchases of Russian oil. This was reported on Thursday by the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the plans, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the G7 countries and propose that they introduce high customs tariffs on China and India as a "punishment" for these countries' continued purchases of Russian oil. The tariff range being discussed is between 50 and 100%.

The publication adds a statement from a spokesperson for the US Treasury Department.

Chinese and Indian purchases of Russian oil finance Putin's war machine and prolong the senseless killing of the Ukrainian people

- the official stated.

The following is also added:

"Earlier this week, we made it clear to our EU allies that if they are serious about ending the war in their own backyard, they need to join us and impose significant tariffs," the statement indicates.

President Trump's administration of peace and prosperity is ready, and our G7 partners should join us

- the message states.

For reference

In August, the US raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50%. In April 2025, Washington decided to sharply increase customs tariffs on Chinese imports. However, in May, after a serious negative market reaction, they were reduced.

Addition

Among EU officials, the reaction is still cautious, likely due to fears of possible retaliatory measures. Furthermore, the EU is also conducting trade negotiations with India.

Recall

Yesterday, it became known that Donald Trump joined negotiations between representatives of the US and the European Union in the context of "countering" the Kremlin's policy. The Washington representative even "raised" the issue of potentially imposing tariffs of 50% to 100% on buyers of Russian oil.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Ukraine