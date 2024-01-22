Fighting snow and ice: 133 units of special equipment are on the roads in Kyiv region

Roads are being cleared and de-iced in Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

It is specified that as of the morning of January 22, 133 units of equipment are working to overcome the consequences of precipitation.

A total of 184 employees were involved in the work. During this time, 4137 tons of sand and salt mixture were used for de-icing the roadway - the statement said.

In general, it is reported that traffic on state and local roads is provided, the condition of the roadway is satisfactory.

Drivers can find out more information about road conditions by calling the numbers:

Single contact center by phone: +38 067 400 60 80

Dispatching service of local roads: +38 050 355 68 95 and +38 050 832 30 18

Dispatching service of national roads: +38 098 410 54 80.

