Kyiv City State Administration: 275 vehicles are clearing snow in Kyiv, drivers will be asked to be careful on the roads

In Kyiv, municipal services are clearing and treating roads and adjacent areas with anti-icing agents. The roads and sidewalks of the capital are being cleaned and treated with anti-icing agents by 275 units of snow removal equipment. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The road and sidewalk cleaning was carried out by 281 specialists in 38 manual cleaning teams of Kyivavtodor.

The company employed 2,220 workers and 73 pieces of equipment to clear snow from the adjacent territories.

Green areas are cleaned by employees of Zelenbud.

According to weather forecasts, today, January 21, it will be cloudy in the capital, with light sleet in the afternoon and icy conditions on the roads.

We ask drivers to be as cautious as possible on the roads, keep a safe distance, and pedestrians to be careful and wear flashers in the dark urged the KCSA.

Wet snow, rains and up to 20° below zero: what weather awaits Ukrainians in the next two days