Wet snow, rains and up to 20° below zero: what weather awaits Ukrainians in the next two days

Rains, sleet and ice are expected in Ukraine over the next two days. A significant drop in temperature is expected on January 22 - down to 20° below zero, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.

According to weather forecasters, today in the southern part, eastern and Dnipropetrovs'k regions there will be sleet and rain, in some places slush build-up, ice, temperatures during the day from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius, in Crimea 2-7° Celsius. In the rest of the country, moderate snow at night, in the western regions in some places light snow, no significant precipitation during the day; temperature at night 3-8° below zero, in the Carpathians down to minus 15°, during the day 0-5° below zero.

On Sunday in Ukraine, except for the southern part, there will be light snow, no precipitation on Monday; the temperature at night will be 4-9° Celsius, in the Carpathians, on January 22 and in the northeast of the country 11-16°, in Sumy region up to 20° Celsius, during the day 1-6° Celsius, in the south and far west of the country about 0°, the Ukrhydrometeorological Center reported.

There is ice on the roads, except for the Crimea and the Azov Sea. Northwest wind with a shift to the south, 5-12 m/s.

