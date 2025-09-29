FIFPRO warns FIFA about threats to players' health: heat and minimal rest period

The global players' union FIFPRO has warned FIFA about the intense international calendar, which is harming footballers. The organization also drew attention to the extreme heat expected at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The international footballers' union has issued an appeal, highlighting a number of threats to professional players, participants in club competitions, and in the context of the World Cup, which is to be held in 2026 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Excessive demands on players are highlighted. Insufficient recovery time is emphasized. In addition, there are questions in the context of global warming.

The schedule of the World Cup, which is to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as well as the choice of cities, as stated in the appeal, "may need to be reviewed to better protect players' health." In addition, there is a need to ensure the well-being of fans.

It should be noted that FIFPRO is pursuing a lawsuit against FIFA. The strained relations between the organizations were caused, as The Independent writes, by a lack of consultation on the international calendar. While it is already known that FIFA has set a 21-day break between seasons, FIFPRO points out that many teams, including seven of those analyzed for the recent Club World Cup, "did not adhere to this minimum rest period."

The FIFPRO report emphasizes the conclusions of medical experts:

Competition rules should include at least four weeks between seasons, at least two days between appearances to ensure proper recovery - the report says

"You have players playing a large number of games, and then fewer than recommended off-season and pre-season days, and then a large number of games again. The cycle repeats. ... This leads to injuries in the worst case, and in the best case - to a decrease in performance," says FIFPRO consultant Dr. Darren Burgess.

One of the other main problems in the report was named heat. And this is important if you look ahead, in the framework of preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

An example is given of the decision of the managers of "Borussia Dortmund". The club forced its reserve players to sit indoors because the temperature outside was too high.

Currently, informal negotiations are underway with the organizers of the 2026 World Cup on the use of stadiums with air conditioning, but "nothing specific" has been announced yet.

