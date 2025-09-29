$41.480.01
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 23881 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 31686 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 36222 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 22006 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 22537 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 14910 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 29493 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49103 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70405 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

FIFPRO warns FIFA about threats to players' health: heat and minimal rest period

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

The global players' union FIFPRO has appealed to FIFA regarding the demanding international calendar and the potential for extreme heat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The organization emphasizes the need to review the schedule.

FIFPRO warns FIFA about threats to players' health: heat and minimal rest period

The global players' union FIFPRO has warned FIFA about the intense international calendar, which is harming footballers. The organization also drew attention to the extreme heat expected at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

UNN reports with reference to Independent, DW, and Ran.

Details

The international footballers' union has issued an appeal, highlighting a number of threats to professional players, participants in club competitions, and in the context of the World Cup, which is to be held in 2026 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Excessive demands on players are highlighted. Insufficient recovery time is emphasized. In addition, there are questions in the context of global warming.

The schedule of the World Cup, which is to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as well as the choice of cities, as stated in the appeal, "may need to be reviewed to better protect players' health." In addition, there is a need to ensure the well-being of fans.

It should be noted that FIFPRO is pursuing a lawsuit against FIFA. The strained relations between the organizations were caused, as The Independent writes, by a lack of consultation on the international calendar. While it is already known that FIFA has set a 21-day break between seasons, FIFPRO points out that many teams, including seven of those analyzed for the recent Club World Cup, "did not adhere to this minimum rest period."

The FIFPRO report emphasizes the conclusions of medical experts:

Competition rules should include at least four weeks between seasons, at least two days between appearances to ensure proper recovery

- the report says

"You have players playing a large number of games, and then fewer than recommended off-season and pre-season days, and then a large number of games again. The cycle repeats. ... This leads to injuries in the worst case, and in the best case - to a decrease in performance," says FIFPRO consultant Dr. Darren Burgess.

One of the other main problems in the report was named heat. And this is important if you look ahead, in the framework of preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

An example is given of the decision of the managers of "Borussia Dortmund". The club forced its reserve players to sit indoors because the temperature outside was too high.

Currently, informal negotiations are underway with the organizers of the 2026 World Cup on the use of stadiums with air conditioning, but "nothing specific" has been announced yet.

Recall

In December 2024, Edoardo Bove, Fiorentina footballer, was discharged from intensive care after suspicions of myocarditis were found. Bove recovered, uses a defibrillator, but strict Italian rules regarding heart problems prevent the player from continuing his career in Serie A. However, he could play outside Italy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Mexico
Canada
United States