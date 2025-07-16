$41.820.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fictitious booking and embezzlement in Odesa's municipal enterprises: over 50 searches conducted, arrests made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Two officials of the communal enterprise "ZhKS "Porto-Frankivskyi" in Odesa have been detained for fictitious booking of 14 individuals and embezzlement of budget funds. They also fictitiously registered over 50 employees to appropriate salaries.

Fictitious booking and embezzlement in Odesa's municipal enterprises: over 50 searches conducted, arrests made

In Odesa, two officials were detained in a case involving fictitious booking and budget embezzlement in communal enterprises; searches are ongoing, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the investigation materials, the acting director and head of the HR department of the communal enterprise "ZhKS "Porto-Frankivskyi" illegally hired and booked 14 people in 2024–2025. These employees did not perform any labor duties and were formally employed only to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

In addition, within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that officials of the communal enterprises "ZhKS "Porto-Frankivskyi" and "ZhKS "Fontanskyi" of the Odesa City Council established a mechanism for misappropriating budget funds intended for salaries and additional payments by fictitiously employing over 50 workers.

"Soldier" on paper: a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council received money for fictitious service18.06.25, 12:08 • 3396 views

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Southern Region, within the framework of criminal proceedings on the facts of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, misappropriation of budget funds, and official abuse, notified two mentioned officials of Odesa communal enterprises of suspicion.

Addendum

Law enforcement officers conducted over 50 searches at the workplaces and residences of the defendants, other officials of communal enterprises, as well as individuals who were fictitiously employed and illegally booked. Evidence of illegal activity was found and seized.

Pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 5 of Art. 426-1, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being carried out by investigators of Police Department No. 3 of Odesa District Police Department No. 1 and the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast with the operational support of the Odesa Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

