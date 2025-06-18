"Soldier" on paper: a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council received money for fictitious service

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a member of the regional council organized a fictitious military service in the ranks of the Armed Forces to enhance her own political image. She did not attend training, but received a military rank and more than 200,000 hryvnias from the budget. This is reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about Marianna Miroshnychenko.

SBI employees exposed a scheme of fictitious service by a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. All actions were aimed at creating a positive image and obtaining illegal payments from the state budget - the statement reads.

According to the SBI, in 2023, the woman decided to "boost" her political image among voters and colleagues. She underwent a military medical examination, where she was found fit for service.

After that, she was sent to a training center to undergo basic military training and was awarded the initial military rank of "soldier".

According to the report, she involved an acquaintance from the team of one of the military units in the scheme.

He appealed to the head of the training center "with a proposal to help the deputy be only on the lists of servicemen and not take direct part in the training".

She also illegally received a payment for service of more than 200,000 hryvnias, which were regularly spent on her own whims - the SBI adds.

