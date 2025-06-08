Fico: Slovakia will block sanctions against Russia if they harm the country's national interests

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he will block any sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia if they harm his country's national interests. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency.

Details

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stressed that Slovakia wants to remain a constructive member of the EU, but called the resolution a political tool with a strong message.

If there are sanctions that could harm us, I will never vote for them - Fico said.

He added that he could not support any measures to stop the import of Russian fuel for Slovak nuclear power plants.

"I am interested in being a constructive player in the European Union, but not at the expense of Slovakia," said the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the possibility of holding a referendum on the abolition of sanctions against Russia. He believes that the sanctions harm Europe, not Russia.

