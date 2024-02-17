ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 17: Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness, Cat Day in Europe

Today, February 17, everyone can join the Day of Spontaneous Acts of Kindness. The event originated in 1995 in the United States. Its goal is to make people a little happier and spread a bit of kindness around.

Today, on February 17, everyone can join the Day of Spontaneous Kindness, UNN reports.

The event originated in 1995 in the United States. Its goal is to  make people a little happier and spread a little kindness around.

In the accelerated rhythm of modern life, people are so busy with themselves and their own worries that they do not notice the needs of others. On the other hand, it is caring for others that brings real satisfaction, allows you to think about your true life values, and rethink your goals.

When a person does good, the brain produces endorphins. This process is accompanied by euphoric feelings of joy and peace.

According to various studies, acts of kindness normalize blood pressure.

Today you can also join the celebration of Cat Day in Europe.

The event was founded in 1992 by Italian journalist Claudia Angeletti.

Italy  is one of the leading European countries in terms of the number of stray cats: there are about 2.5 million of them. Therefore, today's event is also an opportunity to help stray cats find their homes.

Cats and cats are amazingly kind and graceful, wise and affectionate animals, very trusting and attentive not only to themselves but also to us, trying to be intrusive only in a kind way, and persistently respecting freedom.

And stepping up to meet them allows all of us to once again be reminded of very important things that we often overlook. That each of us can also be a little freer and more relaxed in our kindness, that we are fully capable of helping those who have trusted us.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Theodore Tyrone.

Theodore lived in the third century and was a Roman legionnaire in Asia Minor.

As the persecution of Christians intensified, Theodore was captured, tortured for a long time, and then burned alive.

On February 17, Fedir, Roman, and Mariana celebrate their name days.

