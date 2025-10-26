Features a bust of Stefan Batory: The National Museum of the History of Ukraine showcased a 17th-18th century noble saber

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine showed what a noble parade saber from the late 17th to the first half of the 18th centuries looks like. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post on the museum's Facebook page.

Details

The saber was presented as part of the exhibition "Who is like God? The Image of Archangel Michael in National History and Culture." On its bone hilt, a finely executed figure of a warrior is depicted on the right side, and a relief image of Archangel Michael on the left. The metal pommel of the hilt is decorated with a miniature stylized bust of the Polish King Stefan Batory (1576-1586).

Such sabers were called "batorówkas" (Polish "batorówka").

This was one of the oldest types of sabers that came to our lands from Hungary in the 16th century. This weapon became especially popular thanks to King Stefan, who came from Transylvania. In the 17th-18th centuries, batorówka sabers were made in many armories of the Polish Kingdom: both in Polish and Ukrainian lands. However, there is reason to believe that this museum exhibit comes from a Western Ukrainian, possibly Lviv, workshop. - reported the museum.

On both sides of the blade, gold-inlaid inscriptions in Latin are applied. On the right side, in larger letters, is "D M A R I A", meaning "Domina Maria" – literally "Lady Mary" referring to the Mother of God. This central inscription is entwined with a zigzag Latin aphorism, executed in smaller letters: "Dulce et decore est pro patria mori", meaning "it is sweet and honorable to die for the homeland."

On the left side of the saber, there is a two-line inscription:

"Fortunam Deus dat. Gloria et victoria vi adipiscitur.

Mea fortitudine et ab amicis et ab inimicis gloria afficior."

In translation, this means: "God gives fortune. Glory and victory are gained by strength. By my strength, I am glorified by both friends and enemies."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an ancient Turkish saber was attempted to be smuggled from Ukraine to Romania.