Favbet Tech becomes partner of IT Arena 2025 in Lviv

The technology company Favbet Tech has become a partner of IT Arena 2025, which will take place on September 26–28 at the Arena Lviv stadium. The partnership strengthens the company's involvement in the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem and support for the technological community.

This year, IT Arena expects more than 6,000 participants from 30 countries and will operate on five stages simultaneously — Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and for the first time, Defense, dedicated to defense technologies. The program includes a Startup Competition with a prize fund of $60,000, a Made in Ukraine Showcase for B2B solutions, and about 50 meetups on the final day. Among the announced speakers are Mykhailo Fedorov, Terrell J. Starr, Sasha Michaud, Yonatan Levin, and others.

"IT Arena is a very high-quality platform where Ukrainian companies can show themselves to the world and get an impulse for further development. For Favbet Tech, this partnership is a continuation of our efforts to support the Ukrainian IT community and develop AI expertise," commented Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech. Throughout 2024–2025, Favbet Tech systematically supports industry events and associations: the company is a general partner and co-initiator of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association, a partner of the CEO Talks series and quarterly meetings of Diia.City Union, and an official partner of Forbes AI Day 2025 in Kyiv.

Favbet Tech is a Ukrainian product IT company that develops high-load platforms for the entertainment industry with a focus on AI/ML, Big Data, and digital service security. According to the results of 2025, the company was included in DOU's TOP-50 IT companies in Ukraine ranking.