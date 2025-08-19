$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10180 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12116 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13852 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15542 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17462 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 66959 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 56930 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 71913 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90660 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Favbet Tech becomes partner of IT Arena 2025 in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The company became a partner of the country's main tech conference and will present its AI developments.

Favbet Tech becomes partner of IT Arena 2025 in Lviv

The technology company Favbet Tech has become a partner of IT Arena 2025, which will take place on September 26–28 at the Arena Lviv stadium. The partnership strengthens the company's involvement in the development of the Ukrainian IT ecosystem and support for the technological community.

This year, IT Arena expects more than 6,000 participants from 30 countries and will operate on five stages simultaneously — Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and for the first time, Defense, dedicated to defense technologies. The program includes a Startup Competition with a prize fund of $60,000, a Made in Ukraine Showcase for B2B solutions, and about 50 meetups on the final day. Among the announced speakers are Mykhailo Fedorov, Terrell J. Starr, Sasha Michaud, Yonatan Levin, and others.

 "IT Arena is a very high-quality platform where Ukrainian companies can show themselves to the world and get an impulse for further development. For Favbet Tech, this partnership is a continuation of our efforts to support the Ukrainian IT community and develop AI expertise," commented Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech. Throughout 2024–2025, Favbet Tech systematically supports industry events and associations: the company is a general partner and co-initiator of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association, a partner of the CEO Talks series and quarterly meetings of Diia.City Union, and an official partner of Forbes AI Day 2025 in Kyiv.

Favbet Tech is a Ukrainian product IT company that develops high-load platforms for the entertainment industry with a focus on AI/ML, Big Data, and digital service security. According to the results of 2025, the company was included in DOU's TOP-50 IT companies in Ukraine ranking.

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Diia (service)
Mykhailo Fedorov
Forbes
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv