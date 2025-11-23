Fatal road accident in Zaporizhzhia: BMW driver crashed into a power pole, two women died

In Zaporizhzhia, two people died and two were injured in a road accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details

The accident occurred on November 22 at 10:35 PM in one of the city's districts. The driver of a BMW car lost control and crashed into an electric pole.

As a result of the incident, four passengers were trapped by the mangled structures of the car. Rescuers used special equipment to extricate all the victims.

Emergency workers handed over two injured women to ambulance personnel, but they died in the ambulance from injuries incompatible with life. Paramedics from the State Emergency Service took two other victims - a man and a woman - to the hospital. - the report says.

12 State Emergency Service employees and 4 units of equipment were involved in the rescue operation.

Recall

On November 20, in Kharkiv, the driver of a Toyota Avensis lost control, crashed into an electric pole, and flew onto a playground. As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old young man and two minors aged 16 and 17 sustained bodily injuries.