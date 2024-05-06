Fatal accident in Odesa region: driver killed, 5-year-old son injured

A Ford driver was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured in an accident in Odesa region. Preliminary, the police found that the driver lost control, drove off the road and collided with a tree. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, on May 5, a tragedy occurred in the Podil district of Odesa region on the road between the town of Kodyma and the village of Fedorivka.

As a result of the accident, the driver of a Ford car was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured.

Investigators have preliminarily established that the driver lost control, drove off the road and collided with a tree. He died from his injuries at the scene, and his son was hospitalized with a head injury. At the hospital, the boy was diagnosed with a bruise to the back of the head. His condition is satisfactory.

The police are currently working at the scene, and criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of traffic safety rules. Expert examinations are underway to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

An accident in Odesa: a Chevrolet driver hit a child on a pedestrian crossing