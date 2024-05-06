ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Fatal accident in Odesa region: driver killed, 5-year-old son injured

Fatal accident in Odesa region: driver killed, 5-year-old son injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28559 views

A Ford driver was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured when the driver lost control, drove off the road and collided with a tree in Odesa region.

A Ford driver was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured in an accident in Odesa region. Preliminary, the police found that the driver lost control, drove off the road and collided with a tree. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, on May 5, a tragedy occurred in the Podil district of Odesa region on the road between the town of Kodyma and the village of Fedorivka.

As a result of the accident, the driver of a Ford car was killed and his 5-year-old son was injured.

Investigators have preliminarily established that the driver lost control, drove off the road and collided with a tree. He died from his injuries at the scene, and his son was hospitalized with a head injury. At the hospital, the boy was diagnosed with a bruise to the back of the head. His condition is satisfactory.

Image

The police are currently working at the scene, and criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of traffic safety rules. Expert examinations are underway to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

