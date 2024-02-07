Farmers' protests continue in Italy: farmers demand stricter import regulation

Italian farmers, who are already protesting in Rome, hope that by the end of the week about 2,000 tractors will arrive in the capital ready to take part in the demonstration. The main demand of Italian farmers is to tighten import regulations. This was reported by Euronews, UNN reported.

According to the newspaper, Italian farmers say that the agricultural sector, which was previously considered a strong point of the Italian economy, is no longer as profitable as it used to be.

Farmers are also dissatisfied with the EU's environmental policies and perceive cheap foreign imports as unfair competition.

"The main demand of Italian farmers is to tighten import regulation. The abolition of duties on Ukrainian products as a result of the war has sharply reduced their profits," the publication notes.

Farmers report that their profits fell by 70% last year due to the rising cost of inputs and machine-related expenses. Most of the farmers came from Italy. Some of them took more than 10 hours to get here.

The protesters hope that by the end of the week, about 2,000 tractors will arrive in the capital ready to take part in the demonstration.

On January 30 , dozens of Italian farmers demonstrated with tractors near Milan.