Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for 3rd Assault Brigade soldier Kyrylo Rudenko, call sign Kozyr

On December 12, the funeral service for Kyrylo Rudenko, a scout of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with the call sign Kozyr, took place in the capital, UNN reports.

The young man died at the age of 20, a month after celebrating his 20th birthday. Kyrylo is a Kyiv native. He grew up in Pozniaky, then lived in the USA, where he attended school. But shortly before his 18th birthday, he decided to return to Ukraine. He made a conscious decision to become a warrior, to defend his country.

His loved ones remember him as a person without ostentatious heroism. Calm, reserved, he didn't say too much and didn't look for easier paths – he acted as he thought was right. After military training in the rear, Kyrylo voluntarily joined the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, to the Hatred reconnaissance unit, at the age of 19.

On December 11, 2025, Kyrylo died in Donetsk region during a combat mission. For his comrades, Kyrylo was a person they could rely on without reservation. In reconnaissance, his composure, modesty, attention to detail, and cold precision were valued. He worked quietly, without improvisation, understanding the cost of a mistake – human life.

One of his comrades recalls an episode from training: a difficult climb in the mountains, a short pause, the evening sky. Kyrylo is lying on his backpack and reading an English-language history book. In this moment – he is all there: calm, concentration, inner dignity.

Together with Kyrylo, his friend and like-minded person died – soldier Yaroslav Korotchyn with the call sign Advokat. For their unit, it was a double loss, which grew into a story of brotherhood, cemented not by words.

"Such people form future generations even after their death," say his comrades. Kyrylo is spoken of not as a symbol, but as an example to follow. He did not strive for a heroic image – he simply was that way. The memory of him will remain with those who continue to defend us, and with those who are just learning to make a conscious choice. Kyrylo's father is also currently at the front – serving in a rifle brigade.

"I am very proud of you, son!"

Kyrylo was brave and persistent. Very brave, much braver than me - says Andriy Rudenko about his son.

The man talks about his son's passion for Ukrainian history, hikes, and training.

Kyrylo was smart, read a lot to broaden his horizons. Already at 14-15 years old, it was interesting to discuss with him, because he looked at facts comprehensively - adds Andriy Rudenko.

Even before the full-scale invasion began, Andriy Rudenko, who at that time was serving in a special unit of the patrol police, felt that a big war was coming.

He took care of Kyrylo's safety and sent him to his mother in the USA. However, less than a year passed before his son returned.

Kyrylo could have stayed there, assimilated, had a good life. But it was very difficult for him to be abroad when his country was fighting for independence. So Kyrylo got a job, earned money for a ticket, and returned to Ukraine a few weeks before his 18th birthday - added Andriy Rudenko.

Last summer, Kyrylo decided to join the ranks of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

We were constantly in touch. I tried to help with equipment, shared my experience, and also offered to change units to take fewer risks... And he replied to me: "Everything is fine, everything is awesome." He was happy in his community because he felt he could do something valuable for the state - adds the father.

Andriy Rudenko says that if he had the opportunity to talk to his son again, he would tell him that he is very proud of him.

I sincerely believe that he was better than me in everything. Kyrylo lived this life much better and stronger. His life was interesting and colorful. I am very proud of him and the only thing I would like is to hug him one more time - the man summarized.

Kyrylo Rudenko — forever in service! (11.11.2005 — 11.12.2025) Photo: Yulia Tsishkevych