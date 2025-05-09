Fans are outraged by the change of characters in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" remake

Disney's attempt to turn the legendary cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" into a children's movie has been met with criticism from fans of the franchise. They expressed their outrage over the non-preservation of some "iconic moments" from the original cartoon. This was reported by UNN with reference to NyPost.

According to the publication, on Monday, director Dean Fleischer Camp, answering fans' questions on his TikTok, admitted that he "tried to preserve the iconic moment from the original cartoon, but it seems he missed it after all."

Camp said he received disgruntled feedback because one of the main antagonists of the film, Pleakley, who was dressed in a dress and wig while hunting for Stitch in the 2002 cartoon, is dressed as a man in the new version.

I've been getting messages: "Why is Pleakley without a dress?" And I just want to say that I tried – said Camp.

Camp shared a drawing he made for the film. It featured a one-eyed alien wearing a red wig and a blue floral dress. Agent Pleakley chose a similar outfit for disguise when he went in search of Stitch, who escaped to Earth in the original cartoon.

However, in the film's trailer, Pleakley (played by actor Billy Magnussen from "The Many Saints of Newark") and his partner Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) are dressed as men.

According to the publication, the negative reaction to the director's revelation is reminiscent of the problems Disney faced while creating "Snow White" and using computer graphics (CGI) to depict the seven dwarves of the iconic film.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the film "Snow White" found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for different political positions. In particular, due to these controversies, Disney was forced to restrict media access to the film's stars at the premiere, as well as change the locations for distribution in Europe, choosing the north of Spain instead of Leicester Square in London.