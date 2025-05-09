$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Fans are outraged by the change of characters in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" remake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Fans have criticized Disney for the lack of the iconic moment with Pleakley in the new children's movie "Lilo & Stitch". The director confirmed that Pleakley will not wear a dress, as in the 2002 cartoon.

Fans are outraged by the change of characters in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" remake

Disney's attempt to turn the legendary cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" into a children's movie has been met with criticism from fans of the franchise. They expressed their outrage over the non-preservation of some "iconic moments" from the original cartoon. This was reported by UNN with reference to NyPost.

Details

According to the publication, on Monday, director Dean Fleischer Camp, answering fans' questions on his TikTok, admitted that he "tried to preserve the iconic moment from the original cartoon, but it seems he missed it after all."

Camp said he received disgruntled feedback because one of the main antagonists of the film, Pleakley, who was dressed in a dress and wig while hunting for Stitch in the 2002 cartoon, is dressed as a man in the new version.

I've been getting messages: "Why is Pleakley without a dress?" And I just want to say that I tried 

– said Camp.

Camp shared a drawing he made for the film. It featured a one-eyed alien wearing a red wig and a blue floral dress. Agent Pleakley chose a similar outfit for disguise when he went in search of Stitch, who escaped to Earth in the original cartoon.

However, in the film's trailer, Pleakley (played by actor Billy Magnussen from "The Many Saints of Newark") and his partner Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) are dressed as men.

According to the publication, the negative reaction to the director's revelation is reminiscent of the problems Disney faced while creating "Snow White" and using computer graphics (CGI) to depict the seven dwarves of the iconic film.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the film "Snow White" found itself at the center of scandals due to racial issues and actors' support for different political positions. In particular, due to these controversies, Disney was forced to restrict media access to the film's stars at the premiere, as well as change the locations for distribution in Europe, choosing the north of Spain instead of Leicester Square in London.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the WorldMultimedia
TikTok
Financial Times
Spain
London
