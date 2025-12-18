"Family Melodramas" on Threads: the network discusses an intriguing love story

A new trend has emerged on Threads, rapidly spreading across the network. Users are discussing a story involving Volodymyr Bortkov, his girlfriend Viktoriia Stasii, and Vira Vinchuk, whom posts refer to as his "mistake." This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Bortkov's Threads.

Details

The catalyst for the wave of discussions was a single post, a screenshot of which is actively circulating online.

It is referred to as the first in this story. The publications mention three names: Volodymyr Bortkov, his girlfriend Viktoriia Stasii, and Vira Vinchuk. The man urged his girlfriend Viktoriia to return to him after he cheated on her with Vira.

Such posts were quickly picked up by other network users, who created a wave of funny memes and discussions on the topic.

"I just appeared in the studio, Stasii Viktoriia Serhiivna, nudge me, I'm afraid to miss her performance" - wrote a network user

"Vika, decide quickly, because the lights will go out soon and I won't find out how it all ended" - wrote another user



Meanwhile, presumably one of the girls in question - Vira, responded in the comments under the man's post, claiming that at the time of their relationship, his girlfriend Viktoriia was abroad and had left him. Moreover, he said that Viktoriia was a bad woman and had cheated on him.

Thus, a private story became viral content on Threads and turned into a separate network trend, to which not only users but also brands connected.

