Families of military personnel killed in captivity will be able to receive UAH 15 million: President signed the law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of servicemen who died in captivity – regardless of the cause of death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law amending the law that guarantees a one-time monetary payment. The signed law guarantees a one-time payment of 15 million hryvnias to families of servicemen who died in captivity – regardless of the cause of death (4546-IX)," the statement reads.

It is reported that until now, such assistance was paid only in the event of death due to injury, trauma, or mutilation, and death in captivity – even during martial law – was compensated to a much lesser extent.

This law, as noted, corrects an injustice and recognizes: captivity is not a break in service, but its continuation, even if a soldier is behind bars in an enemy prison.

"Important: payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force," the statement emphasizes.

Addition

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 13168, which officially equates the death of a Ukrainian serviceman in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of prisoners who died as a result of injuries, illnesses, or torture will receive a one-time monetary payment from the state of at least 15 million hryvnias.