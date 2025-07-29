Families of military personnel killed in captivity will be able to receive UAH 15 million: President signed the law

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 2896 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 14110 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 13372 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 28233 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104639 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 69347 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128779 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67151 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60434 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51629 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.4m/s
48%
742mm
Popular news
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 16959 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 17192 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 10769 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 20124 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims03:15 AM • 7068 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 14198 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 104714 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 97992 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 113546 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 128826 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 79227 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 133981 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 71915 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 71286 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 66315 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Families of military personnel killed in captivity will be able to receive UAH 15 million: President signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of military personnel who died in captivity, regardless of the cause of death. The payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force.

Families of military personnel killed in captivity will be able to receive UAH 15 million: President signed the law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing a one-time payment of UAH 15 million to families of servicemen who died in captivity – regardless of the cause of death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law amending the law that guarantees a one-time monetary payment. The signed law guarantees a one-time payment of 15 million hryvnias to families of servicemen who died in captivity – regardless of the cause of death (4546-IX)," the statement reads.

It is reported that until now, such assistance was paid only in the event of death due to injury, trauma, or mutilation, and death in captivity – even during martial law – was compensated to a much lesser extent.

This law, as noted, corrects an injustice and recognizes: captivity is not a break in service, but its continuation, even if a soldier is behind bars in an enemy prison.

"Important: payments also apply to cases that occurred before the new norm came into force," the statement emphasizes.

Addition

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 13168, which officially equates the death of a Ukrainian serviceman in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of prisoners who died as a result of injuries, illnesses, or torture will receive a one-time monetary payment from the state of at least 15 million hryvnias. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9