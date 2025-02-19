“False and dangerous": Scholz responded to Trump's loud statement about ‘dictator’ Zelensky

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator”, reports UNN citing Spiegel.

“It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zielenski his democratic legitimacy,” Scholz said.

Previously

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator without an election”.

Reminder

Recently, US President Donald Trump said that it was not Russia telling Ukraine to hold elections, it was allegedly an “objective” situation. At the same time, he said that Vladimir Zelensky's rating “has already dropped to 4%.”