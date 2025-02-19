“False and dangerous": Scholz responded to Trump's loud statement about ‘dictator’ Zelensky
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out against Trump's words calling Zelensky a “dictator”. Scholz emphasized the danger of denying the democratic legitimacy of the Ukrainian president.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized the statement of US President Donald Trump, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator”, reports UNN citing Spiegel.
“It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zielenski his democratic legitimacy,” Scholz said.
Previously
US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “dictator without an election”.
Reminder
Recently, US President Donald Trump said that it was not Russia telling Ukraine to hold elections, it was allegedly an “objective” situation. At the same time, he said that Vladimir Zelensky's rating “has already dropped to 4%.”