"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself

US President Donald Trump said he does not intend to name the new ballroom in the White House, which is being built instead of the demolished East Wing, after himself. Trump said this before flying to Malaysia, reports UNN.

Details

"It's a beautiful room, a great room. I have no intention of naming it after myself, that was fake news. We'll probably call it the Presidential Ballroom or something like that. We haven't thought about the name yet," Trump said.

Addition

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House at the end of October. The East Wing of the residence is currently being dismantled. The new premises are intended for official celebrations and state events.

The Independent reported that Trump plans to name the new ballroom of the White House, which is being built instead of the demolished East Wing, after himself.