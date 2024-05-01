F-16 fighter jet crashes in the US: pilot ejects

A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in New Mexico, near Holloman Air Force Base. This was reported by Fox News, and reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred at about 11.50 local time on Tuesday near White Sands National Park. There was only a pilot on board the fighter jet, he ejected and is being treated.

There are currently no details on the pilot's health condition.

Meanwhile, local authorities urged civilians to stay away from the scene because of the possible release of harmful chemicals that were on board the plane. In this regard, part of the park is closed to the public.

The causes of the crash are currently unknown. At the same time, the publication emphasizes that this is the third crash of F-16 fighters in the last six months.

Recall

Last week, a Douglas DC-4 cargo planecarrying two people crashed in the US state of Alaska.