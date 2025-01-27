China said that the leakage of COVID-19 from the laboratory is "extremely unlikely," responding to the CIA's statement about the possibility of such an origin.

The conclusion that a leak from the laboratory is extremely unlikely was made by a joint team of Chinese and WHO experts based on field research at the relevant laboratories in Wuhan - said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She added that this was recognized by both the international community and the scientific community.

The CIA said that it has concluded with "low confidence" that the Covid-19 virus has escaped from a research center in Wuhan. This is a significant departure from its previous position: for five years, the CIA has stated that the evidence collected could not determine with certainty whether the outbreak was caused by an incident in the lab or whether the virus accidentally passed from an infected wild animal to people in a market in Wuhan.

Beijing called on the United States to "stop politicizing and exploiting the issue of provenance". Mao said that Washington should "stop vilifying others and shifting the blame to other countries, and answer the legitimate questions of the international community as soon as possible.

The new conclusion of the US Central Intelligence Agency about the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 was made after John Radcliffe became the CIA director in the second administration of Donald Trump.