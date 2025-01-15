ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
More than 100 thousand Ukrainians fell ill with ARVI, flu and COVID-19 in a week: where the epidemic threshold was exceeded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31891 views

During the week, 100,040 cases of ARVI, flu and COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 65% of which were children. The epidemic threshold has been exceeded in Ternopil region, and flu viruses are circulating in 16 regions.

100,040 people fell ill with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine during the week of January 6-12, with more than half of the cases - 64,997 - among children. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Health. 

Details

 A total of 3,165 patients were hospitalized due to complications, 55% of whom were children.  In 145 hospitalized patients, doctors confirmed COVID-19, including 21 cases in children. 

A slight exceedance of the epidemic threshold remains only in Ternopil region, but circulation of influenza A and B viruses has been detected in 16 regions of the country

Since the beginning of the 2024/2025 epidemic season, doctors have diagnosed 15,679 cases of COVID-19 and reported 66 deaths. 

The Ministry of Health reminded that vaccinations remain the best way to protect against influenza and COVID-19. You can be vaccinated against these diseases on the same day or at the recommended interval. 

Influenza vaccination does not protect against COVID-19 and vice versa. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are free of charge. You can get vaccinated by contacting your family doctor. The vaccine is available in all regions, and last week about 200 thousand doses were delivered to the regions. 

The influenza vaccine is not included in the list of free vaccinations, but it is recommended. It is available in pharmacies. 

Addendum 

In total, 1,713,037 people have been infected with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic season - from September 30, 2024 to January 12, 2025. This figure is 20% lower than last year.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

COVID-19Health
ukraineUkraine

