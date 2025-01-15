More than 100 thousand Ukrainians fell ill with ARVI, flu and COVID-19 in a week: where the epidemic threshold was exceeded

100,040 people fell ill with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine during the week of January 6-12, with more than half of the cases - 64,997 - among children. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

A total of 3,165 patients were hospitalized due to complications, 55% of whom were children. In 145 hospitalized patients, doctors confirmed COVID-19, including 21 cases in children.

A slight exceedance of the epidemic threshold remains only in Ternopil region, but circulation of influenza A and B viruses has been detected in 16 regions of the country

Since the beginning of the 2024/2025 epidemic season, doctors have diagnosed 15,679 cases of COVID-19 and reported 66 deaths.

The Ministry of Health reminded that vaccinations remain the best way to protect against influenza and COVID-19. You can be vaccinated against these diseases on the same day or at the recommended interval.

In Ukraine, the first operation of heart retransplantation was performed

Influenza vaccination does not protect against COVID-19 and vice versa. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are free of charge. You can get vaccinated by contacting your family doctor. The vaccine is available in all regions, and last week about 200 thousand doses were delivered to the regions.

The influenza vaccine is not included in the list of free vaccinations, but it is recommended. It is available in pharmacies.

Addendum

In total, 1,713,037 people have been infected with ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic season - from September 30, 2024 to January 12, 2025. This figure is 20% lower than last year.

Mass poisoning in Rivne lyceum: dozens of students fall ill, police investigate