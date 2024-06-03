Exports by the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 50 million tons

Ukraine exported 50 million tons of cargo via the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months, the Ministry of community, territory and infrastructure development of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

"50 million tons of cargo were exported by the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months! despite constant Russian attacks, Ukrainian port workers managed to process 1,737 vessels," the report says.

As noted, it was possible to establish stable exports of Ukrainian agricultural products by sea, with the participation of the government, the administration of seaports of Ukraine, international partners and all employees of the port industry.

