Exported Ukrainian agricultural products to Russia during the occupation of Kherson: SBU detained a regional council deputy
A regional council deputy, a member of Saldo's party, helped the occupiers steal the property of farmers and export it to Russia. After the liberation of Kherson, he fled, but returned and was detained by the SBU.
In Kherson, a deputy of the local regional council who cooperated with the Rashists during the occupation of the city was detained. During the liberation of the community, the official fled abroad, but later returned to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the SBU.
According to the case materials, the regional council deputy was a member of the banned "Saldo party", and after the capture of Kherson, he participated in the "confiscation" of property of Ukrainian farmers for its export to the Russian Federation.
It was documented how the official "handed over" to the occupiers the owners of local agribusinesses who did not support the Kremlin regime.
Later, armed Rashists came to these entrepreneurs and stole agricultural products and agricultural machinery from them.
Then the deputy stored the looted property on the territory of companies controlled by him for further shipment to the Russian Federation.
In this way, the defendant exported more than 100 tons of stolen agricultural products, including sunflower seeds, to the aggressor country.
In addition, the deputy "quartered" the occupation groups of the Russian Federation in the homes of local residents who were fleeing from the invaders.
He also provided Russian soldiers with food "packages" and helped repair their equipment at affiliated service stations.
For this, the defendant received the "status of federal advisor" from Saldo and a pass that allowed him to move freely throughout the region.
During the searches in the detainee's house and office, computers, accounting documents and draft records confirming his crimes were seized.
Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the official about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
◾️ Part 1 of Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state);
◾️ Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 1 of Art. 438 (aiding and abetting violations of other laws and customs of war).
The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
