SBU detained an FSB "mole" in the State Space Agency during a meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU counterintelligence uncovered and detained a high-ranking official of the State Space Agency who was working for the FSB. The agent had access to classified information about military facilities and satellite imagery.
The Security Service of Ukraine uncovered a "mole" from the FSB in the State Space Agency, who was detained during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the SBU reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
The Security Service, with the assistance of the Minister for Strategic Industries, uncovered another high-ranking "mole" from the Russian Federation in the state authorities of Ukraine. The hostile agent turned out to be an official from the State Space Agency, who had secret information about domestic strategic enterprises, as well as access to classified satellite images. Counterintelligence and investigators from the SBU detained the individual during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.
According to the case materials, the FSB recruited the agent in 2024. Since then, the SBU has documented his activities and even used him for disinformation against the enemy.
The investigation established that the agent was recruited by the FSB through his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and collaborates with the occupiers.
Among the tasks assigned to the "mole" by the FSB was the collection and transmission of secret information, in particular, about the locations of military-industrial complex facilities that produce navigation systems, backup operational points of strategic enterprises, military depots, the production of precision strike means, and satellite images. According to available data, the Russian special service hoped to use this information for airstrikes on strategically important facilities in Ukraine.
During the search, a phone was seized containing correspondence with the FSB.
The agent was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed in conditions of martial law).
The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
