Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Popular news

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower

June 9, 03:14 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Scandalous lawsuit collapsed: Baldoni lost the case against Lively and Reynolds for $400 million

05:55 PM • 5810 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 14136 views

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM • 11128 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM
Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of June 10. The mayor called on residents to stay in safe places, as the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones

Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of Tuesday, June 10. This was reported by the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN informs.

Details

 Prior to this, he urged Odesa residents to stay in safe places.

Central part of the city, be careful

- wrote Trukhanov.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported that the enemy is attacking the city with attack drones.

Recall

On the night of June 4, Russian troops attacked Odesa with attack drones, using more than 20 UAVs. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, one person was injured, and nine people needed psychological support.

In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard09.06.25, 17:46 • 2660 views

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Odesa
