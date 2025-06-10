Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones
Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of June 10. The mayor called on residents to stay in safe places, as the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones.
Explosions occurred in Odesa on the night of Tuesday, June 10. This was reported by the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN informs.
Prior to this, he urged Odesa residents to stay in safe places.
Central part of the city, be careful
In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported that the enemy is attacking the city with attack drones.
On the night of June 4, Russian troops attacked Odesa with attack drones, using more than 20 UAVs. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, one person was injured, and nine people needed psychological support.
