In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7232 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 15951 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15721 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33462 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 25972 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29005 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87593 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77117 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45971 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29084 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33462 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87593 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111423 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99043 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239969 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 29160 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52147 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77117 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110650 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132880 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

In Odesa, unknown individuals smashed the glass dome of the sarcophagus on Prymorskyi Boulevard, where the remains of an ancient Greek settlement are located. The city authorities remind about criminal liability for vandalism.

In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard

This weekend in Odesa, unknown individuals smashed the glass dome of the sarcophagus on Prymorskyi Boulevard, under which are the remains of an ancient Greek settlement of the 6th-5th centuries BC. This is not the first act of vandalism against the open-air mini-museum. A similar incident occurred in 2016. The city authorities remind that intentional damage to communal property entails criminal liability, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa City Council.

Last weekend, unknown vandals smashed the glass dome of the sarcophagus on Prymorskyi Boulevard. The open-air mini-museum has been the object of vandalism more than once: the last such case occurred in the winter of 2016 

- the message says.

The City Council adds that communal workers have now covered the sarcophagus with film and removed the broken glass. At the same time, they remind that intentional damage and destruction of city property entail criminal liability.

Intentional destruction or damage to another's property, which caused damage in large amounts, is punishable by a fine of up to fifty (850 UAH) non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or community service for a term of one hundred and twenty to two hundred and forty hours, or correctional labor for a term of up to two years, or restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term. Hooliganism, that is, gross violation of public order for reasons of obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity or exceptional cynicism, is punishable by a fine of five hundred (8,500 UAH) to one thousand (17,000 UAH) non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or arrest for a term of up to six months, or restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years. The same acts committed by a group of persons are punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for a term of up to four years 

- noted in the City Council.

Let's add

The sarcophagus is made of thick triplex glass by special order. It is tempered and has a thickness of at least 1 cm. Under the dome are the remains of a Greek settlement of the VI-V centuries BC, which was excavated by archaeologists in 2008 and designed as a museum exposition.

A young man was kidnapped and a million dollars ransom was demanded: in Odessa, the participants of a criminal group received a court verdict09.06.25, 15:26 • 2216 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9