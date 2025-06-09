In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard

This weekend in Odesa, unknown individuals smashed the glass dome of the sarcophagus on Prymorskyi Boulevard, under which are the remains of an ancient Greek settlement of the 6th-5th centuries BC. This is not the first act of vandalism against the open-air mini-museum. A similar incident occurred in 2016. The city authorities remind that intentional damage to communal property entails criminal liability, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa City Council.

The City Council adds that communal workers have now covered the sarcophagus with film and removed the broken glass. At the same time, they remind that intentional damage and destruction of city property entail criminal liability.

Intentional destruction or damage to another's property, which caused damage in large amounts, is punishable by a fine of up to fifty (850 UAH) non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or community service for a term of one hundred and twenty to two hundred and forty hours, or correctional labor for a term of up to two years, or restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term. Hooliganism, that is, gross violation of public order for reasons of obvious disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity or exceptional cynicism, is punishable by a fine of five hundred (8,500 UAH) to one thousand (17,000 UAH) non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or arrest for a term of up to six months, or restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years. The same acts committed by a group of persons are punishable by restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for a term of up to four years - noted in the City Council.

The sarcophagus is made of thick triplex glass by special order. It is tempered and has a thickness of at least 1 cm. Under the dome are the remains of a Greek settlement of the VI-V centuries BC, which was excavated by archaeologists in 2008 and designed as a museum exposition.

