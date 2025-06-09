A young man was kidnapped and a million dollars ransom was demanded: in Odessa, the participants of a criminal group received a court verdict

$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 364 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 1788 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 5424 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 19002 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 18886 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 25360 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 78192 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73676 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45546 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46025 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 68837 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 41754 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 47082 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 66335 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 25090 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 19002 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 78192 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 104687 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 92465 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239607 views
Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 25160 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 41917 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 73676 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 107996 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 130356 views
A young man was kidnapped and a million dollars ransom was demanded: in Odessa, the participants of a criminal group received a court verdict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

In Odessa, five members of an organized crime group were convicted of kidnapping a person and demanding $1 million. They were found guilty of kidnapping the son of entrepreneurs and holding him for ransom.

A young man was kidnapped and a million dollars ransom was demanded: in Odessa, the participants of a criminal group received a court verdict

In Odesa, five members of an organized criminal group were convicted of kidnapping and extortion of $1 million, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

.... five members of an organized group were found guilty of illegal imprisonment, kidnapping and extortion (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the statement reads.

By the court verdict, three participants were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and two more - to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors proved in court that in March 2021 in Odesa, an organized group kidnapped a local resident - the son of entrepreneurs. He was illegally detained, demanding a ransom of $1 million from relatives for his release.

After the kidnapping, the victim was transported to Kyiv, where joint efforts of law enforcement officers detained the group members, and the victim was released.

They were awaiting the court verdict in custody.

In Sumy, two teenagers threatened to blow up a school and demanded a ransom of UAH 3 million29.05.25, 15:46 • 2780 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

