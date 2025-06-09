A young man was kidnapped and a million dollars ransom was demanded: in Odessa, the participants of a criminal group received a court verdict

In Odesa, five members of an organized criminal group were convicted of kidnapping and extortion of $1 million, UNN reports citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

.... five members of an organized group were found guilty of illegal imprisonment, kidnapping and extortion (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 146, Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

By the court verdict, three participants were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, and two more - to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors proved in court that in March 2021 in Odesa, an organized group kidnapped a local resident - the son of entrepreneurs. He was illegally detained, demanding a ransom of $1 million from relatives for his release.

After the kidnapping, the victim was transported to Kyiv, where joint efforts of law enforcement officers detained the group members, and the victim was released.

They were awaiting the court verdict in custody.

