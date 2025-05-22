Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi against the background of a ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi against the background of the threat of ballistic weapons from the south. The Air Force warned of high-speed targets from Crimea in the direction of Kirovohrad region.
Several explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi against the background of a ballistic threat, UNN reports, citing local media.
At about 2:30 p.m., the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the south.
Later, there were warnings about high-speed targets from Crimea in the direction of Kirovohrad region.
According to local media, a series of explosions have already occurred in Kropyvnytskyi in half an hour.
The Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration has not yet commented on the explosions.
