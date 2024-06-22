Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Kherson

Explosions are heard in Kherson and Kharkiv, reports UNN.

Information about the explosions in Kherson is reported by Suspilne.

Subsequently, the explosions in Kharkiv were reported by the Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"Explosions can be heard in Kharkiv!"- said the mayor.

Monitoring channels report that the enemy probably attacked Kharkiv with Kabami.

An Air Alert has now been issued in a number of regions of Ukraine.