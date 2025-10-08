Explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia region - OMA 8 October 2025

Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given - Fedorov reported.

Later, he reported on the activity of enemy tactical aviation and a threat to the Zaporizhzhia region.

Let's add

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.