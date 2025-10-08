Explosions reported in Zaporizhzhia region - OMA 8 October 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. He also noted the activity of enemy tactical aviation and a threat to the region.
Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given
Later, he reported on the activity of enemy tactical aviation and a threat to the Zaporizhzhia region.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region.