Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: occupants attack the region
Kyiv • UNN
Several explosions were heard in the area of Stepnohirsk as a result of the attack by Russian troops. The head of the RMA warned of the threat of air strikes and urged residents to stay in shelters.
The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhya region, several explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"Several explosions in the area of Stepnohirsk. Threat of air bombs in Zaporizhzhia - the enemy is attacking the territory of the region," said Fedorov.
He also urged residents to stay in safe places until the alert ends.
