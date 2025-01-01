Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region: occupants attack the region

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhya region, several explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Several explosions in the area of Stepnohirsk. Threat of air bombs in Zaporizhzhia - the enemy is attacking the territory of the region," said Fedorov.

He also urged residents to stay in safe places until the alert ends.

