On Thursday, November 13, explosions occurred in the city of Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia – a local oil refinery was damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

According to preliminary data, after the explosions, a fire broke out at the local oil refinery. The atmospheric-vacuum oil distillation unit was damaged.

Other details are currently unknown. Photos and videos, presumably of the consequences of the strikes on the refinery, have appeared online.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strategic facility of Russia's fuel infrastructure – the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.