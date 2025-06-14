$41.490.02
48.080.63
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM • 5514 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM • 18116 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 57397 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 52777 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 51841 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 56731 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 71982 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78216 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96070 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 247505 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Publications
Exclusives
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region: air defense is working, there is a threat of strike drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

On the night of June 14, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region, and an air alert was declared. Air defense is working, there is a threat of strike UAVs.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region: air defense is working, there is a threat of strike drones

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Saturday, June 14. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN

Details

At 1:35 a.m., an air raid alert was announced throughout the Zaporizhzhia region.

Take care of yourself and go to a safe place immediately!

- Fedorov wrote.

Later, he warned of the threat of attack drones. According to him, air defense is working in the region.

Recall

The day before, one person was killed and three were injured in an enemy attack on the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements in the region.

Also, the day before, one person was injured and houses were destroyed in an air strike on Novogryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia.

MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy drone control point and warehouse13.06.25, 17:08 • 2352 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
