Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region: air defense is working, there is a threat of strike drones

Explosions rang out in the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of Saturday, June 14. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

At 1:35 a.m., an air raid alert was announced throughout the Zaporizhzhia region.

Take care of yourself and go to a safe place immediately! - Fedorov wrote.

Later, he warned of the threat of attack drones. According to him, air defense is working in the region.

Recall

The day before, one person was killed and three were injured in an enemy attack on the Pology district of Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched 496 attacks on 14 settlements in the region.

Also, the day before, one person was injured and houses were destroyed in an air strike on Novogryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia.

MiG-29 strike in Zaporizhzhia: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy drone control point and warehouse