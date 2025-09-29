Explosions in the capital: air defense forces repel enemy drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported on the work of air defense forces in Kyiv. An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of an enemy drone attack.
Explosions are heard in the capital - air defense forces are working. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.
Air defense is working in Kyiv! Stay in shelters until the alarm is over!
An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy drone attacks.
