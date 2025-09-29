23 out of 32 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 29, Russia launched 32 drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 23 of them in the north and east of the country; 9 hits were recorded.
Russia launched 32 drones at Ukraine overnight, 23 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 29 (from 8:00 p.m. on September 28), the enemy attacked with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 20 of them were Shaheds.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 23 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.
"Hits of 9 attack UAVs at 8 locations have been recorded," the report says.
As indicated, the attack continues - "new groups of attack UAVs in the north and east."
