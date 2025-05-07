Explosions in Sudan: Military reports downing drones

$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18575 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32541 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30731 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38721 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 36896 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36704 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87328 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93673 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87901 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80011 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

May 7, 09:13 AM • 9948 views

Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

May 7, 09:14 AM • 14463 views

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 12867 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 26789 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 18919 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 87328 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93673 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 87901 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 80011 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 109827 views
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 19005 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 60810 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 110725 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 107164 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 118060 views
Explosions in Sudan: Military reports downing drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4706 views

The Sudanese army announced the interception of drones flying to the Flamingo naval base in Port Sudan. The city is suffering from attacks, including from the RSF, which has led to damage.

Explosions in Sudan: Military reports downing drones

The Sudanese army said on Wednesday that its anti-aircraft systems intercepted drones flying towards the "Flamingo" naval base in the war-time capital, Port Sudan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Explosions were heard in the city, although it was not immediately clear whether they were near the Flamingo base. Port Sudan was attacked a few days ago. In particular, there were reports of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan using drones. As a result of these attacks, the country's largest fuel depots were burned and the main gate for humanitarian aid was damaged.

The Red Sea city has enjoyed relative calm since the start of the war between the army and the RSF in April 2023. The confrontation has caused mass displacement, starvation and ethnic killings. Port Sudan became the base of the army-affiliated government after the RSF seized much of the capital Khartoum at the start of the conflict.

Drone strikes on Port Sudan have opened a new front after the army recently made gains in the capital and central Sudan. The war began with a power struggle between the army and the RSF, and both sides have enlisted the support of foreign allies.

Addition

Numerous explosions rang out in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken refuge. The attacks began on Sunday and have drawn condemnation from neighboring countries and the UN.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Sudan
