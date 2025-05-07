Explosions in Sudan: Military reports downing drones

The Sudanese army said on Wednesday that its anti-aircraft systems intercepted drones flying towards the "Flamingo" naval base in the war-time capital, Port Sudan. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Explosions were heard in the city, although it was not immediately clear whether they were near the Flamingo base. Port Sudan was attacked a few days ago. In particular, there were reports of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan using drones. As a result of these attacks, the country's largest fuel depots were burned and the main gate for humanitarian aid was damaged.

The Red Sea city has enjoyed relative calm since the start of the war between the army and the RSF in April 2023. The confrontation has caused mass displacement, starvation and ethnic killings. Port Sudan became the base of the army-affiliated government after the RSF seized much of the capital Khartoum at the start of the conflict.

Drone strikes on Port Sudan have opened a new front after the army recently made gains in the capital and central Sudan. The war began with a power struggle between the army and the RSF, and both sides have enlisted the support of foreign allies.

Addition

Numerous explosions rang out in the Sudanese city of Port Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken refuge. The attacks began on Sunday and have drawn condemnation from neighboring countries and the UN.