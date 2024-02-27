Explosions in Odesa, enemy attacks the city

An explosion has occurred in Odesa. An alarm has been declared in the region. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.

Details

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, urged people to stay in shelters and not to expose the air defense system.

Odesa and Odesa district, please stay in shelters until the end of the shelling! It is forbidden to film the work of air defense systems! Kiper wrote.

The Air Force had previously reported that the enemy had launched a UAV from the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. Then the "shahids" changed course to Odesa.

Strike on Odesa: casualties increase: one killed and three wounded