Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Bridget A. Brink

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

China

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Airbus A330

The New York Times

Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4176 views

From 10:00 on April 22, 2025, repair work will begin at the Shehyni checkpoint in the Lviv region, which will restrict the exit of passenger cars from Ukraine. Due to the closure of the exit lane, the restrictions will last approximately until May 10; they recommend choosing alternative checkpoints.

Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason

At the international road checkpoint "Shehyni" in the Lviv region, repair and reconstruction works will begin on April 22, which will cause temporary restrictions for the exit of passenger vehicles from Ukraine. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Starting from April 22, 2025, at 10:00, repair and reconstruction works will begin at the "Shehyni" checkpoint. Because of this, the exit from Ukraine for passenger vehicles will be restricted. In particular, one of the lanes for exit will not be operational, which may lead to the formation of queues

- the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service recommends planning your route in advance and, if possible, choosing less congested checkpoints: Rava-Ruska, Hrushiv, Uhryniv, Smilnytsia, Nyzhankovychi.

The works are expected to last until approximately May 10. Follow the updates. Thank you for your understanding!

- added the State Border Guard Service.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, from April 17 to 24, 2025, vehicle scales will be checked at three checkpoints in Zakarpattia. Temporary delays in the movement of cargo transport are possible on the border with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
