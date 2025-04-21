Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason

At the international road checkpoint "Shehyni" in the Lviv region, repair and reconstruction works will begin on April 22, which will cause temporary restrictions for the exit of passenger vehicles from Ukraine. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Starting from April 22, 2025, at 10:00, repair and reconstruction works will begin at the "Shehyni" checkpoint. Because of this, the exit from Ukraine for passenger vehicles will be restricted. In particular, one of the lanes for exit will not be operational, which may lead to the formation of queues - the statement says.

The State Border Guard Service recommends planning your route in advance and, if possible, choosing less congested checkpoints: Rava-Ruska, Hrushiv, Uhryniv, Smilnytsia, Nyzhankovychi.

The works are expected to last until approximately May 10. Follow the updates. Thank you for your understanding! - added the State Border Guard Service.

Recall

