Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason
Kyiv • UNN
From 10:00 on April 22, 2025, repair work will begin at the Shehyni checkpoint in the Lviv region, which will restrict the exit of passenger cars from Ukraine. Due to the closure of the exit lane, the restrictions will last approximately until May 10; they recommend choosing alternative checkpoints.
At the international road checkpoint "Shehyni" in the Lviv region, repair and reconstruction works will begin on April 22, which will cause temporary restrictions for the exit of passenger vehicles from Ukraine. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.
Starting from April 22, 2025, at 10:00, repair and reconstruction works will begin at the "Shehyni" checkpoint. Because of this, the exit from Ukraine for passenger vehicles will be restricted. In particular, one of the lanes for exit will not be operational, which may lead to the formation of queues
The State Border Guard Service recommends planning your route in advance and, if possible, choosing less congested checkpoints: Rava-Ruska, Hrushiv, Uhryniv, Smilnytsia, Nyzhankovychi.
The works are expected to last until approximately May 10. Follow the updates. Thank you for your understanding!
Recall
As UNN previously wrote, from April 17 to 24, 2025, vehicle scales will be checked at three checkpoints in Zakarpattia. Temporary delays in the movement of cargo transport are possible on the border with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.