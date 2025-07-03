Explosions in Luhansk: occupiers held an exhibition, there are dead and wounded

On Thursday, July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk, with casualties and fatalities. This was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is reported that the explosion occurred on Taras Shevchenko Street, near the local history museum.

A video of the aftermath has appeared online. Russian "media" reported two dead and several injured.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers were holding an exhibition in the museum building in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.

