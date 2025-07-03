$41.810.01
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1841 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 11079 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 15523 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 23585 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 22571 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 20769 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 46483 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149487 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92788 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78376 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Explosions in Luhansk: occupiers held an exhibition, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street, near the local history museum. Two people were killed and there were wounded; the explosion occurred during an exhibition by the occupiers.

Explosions in Luhansk: occupiers held an exhibition, there are dead and wounded

On Thursday, July 3, explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk, with casualties and fatalities. This was reported by journalist Denys Kazansky on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is reported that the explosion occurred on Taras Shevchenko Street, near the local history museum.

A video of the aftermath has appeared online. Russian "media" reported two dead and several injured.

In addition, it is reported that the occupiers were holding an exhibition in the museum building in honor of the "pipe" operation in the Kursk region.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred in Odesa. It is reported that the city was likely attacked by Russian ballistic missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Kursk Oblast
Luhansk
Odesa
Tesla
