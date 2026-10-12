Explosions without an air-raid alert in Kyiv — "Flash" urged people not to draw hasty conclusions regarding the sharing of intelligence

Serhii Beskrestnov. Photo: POLITANALIZ.COM.UA

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov questioned the assumption that the strike on Kyiv, which occurred without the "air raid alert" being sounded, was allegedly caused by the United States stopping the transmission of intelligence to Ukraine. Beskrestnov wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Friends, this is not the first time that the launch of an S-400 has not been detected by the intelligence services of our partners. There are certain nuances. Conclusions should not be drawn prematurely - "Flash" wrote.

Update

In the evening of October 12, several explosions were heard in Kyiv, but the air raid alert was sounded only after the attack. At 22:09, the Air Force reported a "high-speed target headed for Kyiv".

Earlier, the media reported that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was threatening to suspend supplies of American weapons to Ukraine and intelligence sharing if Kyiv did not stop attacking Russian oil refineries.