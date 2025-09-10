Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working 9 September 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of September 9, air defense is working on Russian drones. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
On the evening of September 9, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense is working on Russian attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.
Kyiv is again being attacked by enemy UAVs. Air defense is working in the city.
Residents were urged to go to shelters and stay there until the official all-clear signal.
Recall
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a new stage of the war against Ukraine after returning from China. This is confirmed by the attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, which occurred for the first time in three years of the full-scale invasion.
