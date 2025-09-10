$41.250.03
07:32 PM • 4836 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
04:05 PM • 12111 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 19968 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 13835 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 41928 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 71112 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 59891 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36350 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30237 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29299 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Publications
Exclusives
Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working 9 September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of September 9, air defense is working on Russian drones. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working

On the evening of September 9, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Air defense is working on Russian attack drones. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Kyiv is again being attacked by enemy UAVs. Air defense is working in the city.

- he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Residents were urged to go to shelters and stay there until the official all-clear signal.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a new stage of the war against Ukraine after returning from China. This is confirmed by the attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, which occurred for the first time in three years of the full-scale invasion.

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this year08.09.25, 23:17 • 10931 view

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Kyiv