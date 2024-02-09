Explosions in Kherson: Russian army shells the city

Explosions are heard in Kherson - the Russian army is shelling the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Stay away from the windows! Move to safer places!" - Mrochko.

Intensity of Russian attacks on the left bank of Kherson region significantly decreased - Humenyuk