Explosions in Kherson: Russian army shells the city
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kherson MVA reported that explosions were heard in the coastal areas of Kherson as the Russian army shelled the city from the occupied left bank of the region.
Explosions are heard in Kherson - the Russian army is shelling the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Stay away from the windows! Move to safer places!" - Mrochko.
