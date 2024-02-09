Intensity of Russian attacks on the left bank of Kherson region significantly decreased - Humenyuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66315 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117120 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122187 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164964 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267118 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166822 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities
March 1, 10:30 PM • 64135 views

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64135 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
March 2, 12:27 AM • 99992 views

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99992 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean
March 2, 01:39 AM • 61440 views

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61440 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
04:32 AM • 32610 views

04:32 AM • 32610 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
05:19 AM • 42788 views

05:19 AM • 42788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267118 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237327 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237327 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222674 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248133 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 234320 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234320 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117120 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100196 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100196 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100644 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100644 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117162 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117162 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117815 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117815 views
Intensity of Russian attacks on the left bank of Kherson region significantly decreased - Humenyuk

Intensity of Russian attacks on the left bank of Kherson region significantly decreased - Humenyuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27474 views

Ukrainian troops continue to repel Russian attacks in Kherson region, with fewer assault attempts and avoiding the use of armored vehicles due to heavy losses.

The defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Kherson region and repel enemy attacks. The intensity of attacks by the Russians has significantly decreased. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We continue to hold our positions and repel enemy attacks. The intensity of attacks by the occupiers has significantly decreased. In the last few days, it was 3-4 attacks, over the past day we counted two such attempts, but they were also unsuccessful. Assault groups continue to operate on foot, the enemy is not using armored vehicles yet

- said Humenyuk.

She noted that the Russians have not been using armored vehicles for a long time, because they have been losing them very heavily in every assault.

Addendum

Earlier, Humenyuk reported that the Russian occupiers do not use armored vehicles on the left bank of the Kherson region during assaults due to the so-called "commanders' embargo.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising