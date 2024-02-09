Intensity of Russian attacks on the left bank of Kherson region significantly decreased - Humenyuk

The defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Kherson region and repel enemy attacks. The intensity of attacks by the Russians has significantly decreased. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humenyuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We continue to hold our positions and repel enemy attacks. The intensity of attacks by the occupiers has significantly decreased. In the last few days, it was 3-4 attacks, over the past day we counted two such attempts, but they were also unsuccessful. Assault groups continue to operate on foot, the enemy is not using armored vehicles yet - said Humenyuk.

She noted that the Russians have not been using armored vehicles for a long time, because they have been losing them very heavily in every assault.

Earlier, Humenyuk reported that the Russian occupiers do not use armored vehicles on the left bank of the Kherson region during assaults due to the so-called "commanders' embargo.