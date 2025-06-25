Explosions heard near ammunition depot in Zabaykalsky Krai - media

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
08:58 AM • 3720 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 10505 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 11046 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 38092 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 81146 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 88368 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 108710 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120262 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122046 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 91483 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 21243 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 18410 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 27087 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 19787 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 18835 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 77604 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 120658 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 124593 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 163968 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 191362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 26118 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 34803 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 48606 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 123571 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 200668 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Explosions heard near ammunition depot in Zabaykalsky Krai - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A fire was recorded near a military unit in the village of Bolshaya Tura, Karymsky district, Zabaykalsky Krai. As a result of the ignition of dry grass and the detonation of ammunition, 25 people and 8 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Explosions heard near ammunition depot in Zabaykalsky Krai - media

A fire was recorded near a military unit in the village of Velyka Tura in the Karymskyi district of the Zabaykalskyi Krai. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to local residents, a pillar of smoke was spotted in the area of the military base in the afternoon of June 25. People also heard explosions.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation confirmed that dry grass caught fire on the territory near the ammunition depot.

According to official data, the fire caused the detonation of unmined ammunition that remained in the field.

A militarized fire brigade is working at the scene. They are trying to localize the fire. 25 people and 8 pieces of equipment are involved in the extinguishing, including 9 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 3 special vehicles.

Residents of Velyka Tura reported that the first hour after the fire was accompanied by several dozen explosions. Currently, according to them, the situation in the village is calm.

Recall

In 2013, a large-scale incident occurred at the same base: a forest fire caused a fire in an ammunition depot. Then 10 people died, the whole village was evacuated, and explosions damaged several residential buildings and a school.

Crimea and Taganrog under drone attack: explosions, power and water outages24.06.25, 23:49 • 2952 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9