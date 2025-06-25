Explosions heard near ammunition depot in Zabaykalsky Krai - media

A fire was recorded near a military unit in the village of Velyka Tura in the Karymskyi district of the Zabaykalskyi Krai. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

According to local residents, a pillar of smoke was spotted in the area of the military base in the afternoon of June 25. People also heard explosions.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation confirmed that dry grass caught fire on the territory near the ammunition depot.

According to official data, the fire caused the detonation of unmined ammunition that remained in the field.

A militarized fire brigade is working at the scene. They are trying to localize the fire. 25 people and 8 pieces of equipment are involved in the extinguishing, including 9 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 3 special vehicles.

Residents of Velyka Tura reported that the first hour after the fire was accompanied by several dozen explosions. Currently, according to them, the situation in the village is calm.

Recall

In 2013, a large-scale incident occurred at the same base: a forest fire caused a fire in an ammunition depot. Then 10 people died, the whole village was evacuated, and explosions damaged several residential buildings and a school.

