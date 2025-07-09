$41.800.06
Explosions heard in Kyiv: local authorities report air defense activity

Kyiv • UNN

 623 views

On the night of July 9, air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones flying towards Kyiv from the eastern direction. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions heard in Kyiv: local authorities report air defense activity

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, during an air raid alert in Kyiv, explosions were heard. Air defense forces opened fire on enemy drones flying from the eastern direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram.

UAVs heading towards Kyiv, from the eastern direction

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned at 23:53 on Tuesday, July 08.

"Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the capital. Stay in shelters!" - Vitaliy Klitschko wrote at 00:04 on July 09.

Enemy UAV is approaching the city center. Do not leave shelters!

- he added.

Earlier, on the evening of July 8, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K. Kyiv authorities also warned of the threat of attack drones.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
MiG-31
Kyiv
